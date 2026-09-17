Aryakulam, Nilokheri hosted motivational session

The school hosted an inspiring motivational session by Colonel Vembu Shankar, Shaurya Chakra Awardee and Army veteran, on “Lead to Serve, Serve to Lead”. The session focused on leadership, discipline, service and responsibility. Principal Dinesh Kumar welcomed the distinguished guest with a sapling. Sharing lessons from his Army experience, Colonel Shankar emphasised “Service Before Self”, effective time management, teamwork and the importance of listening for effective leadership. His practical insights encouraged students to cultivate discipline, empathy and a spirit of service. Havaldar Ashok Chauhan, along with dorm educators, hostel teachers and students, attended the session. The Principal thanked Colonel Shankar for motivating the students with his inspiring experiences.

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