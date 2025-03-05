DT
PT
Aryakulam Nilokheri, Karnal, celebrates National Science Day

Aryakulam Nilokheri, Karnal, celebrates National Science Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
National Science Day was celebrated in the school. This year the theme of National Science Day was ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’. To mark the occasion, a Periodic Table Competition was organised in the school and Periodic Table along with the information about Sir CV Raman and Raman Effect was shared with the students by the Department of Science. The winners were: First prize — Yash Kumar (1463) and Yash Kumar (1550); second prize — Shubham (1874), Yash Goyat (1898), Vaibhav Kumar (2029), Vedant Raman (1546) and Nikunj Khokhar (1545); and third prize — Monu Kumar (1901), Sanyam (1412), Aatmik Agarwal (1848), Nikhil Pal (1514), Jayansh Tomer (1401), Shashank Kant Sah (2089), Ayushman Dwivedi (1663), Deepak Chaudhary (1672), Tribhav (2099), Tarun (1508) and Makvana Yaksh Nileshbhai (1785).

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

