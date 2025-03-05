Aryakulam Nilokheri, Karnal, celebrates National Science Day

National Science Day was celebrated in the school. This year the theme of National Science Day was ‘Empowering Indian Youth for Global Leadership in Science and Innovation for Viksit Bharat’. To mark the occasion, a Periodic Table Competition was organised in the school and Periodic Table along with the information about Sir CV Raman and Raman Effect was shared with the students by the Department of Science. The winners were: First prize — Yash Kumar (1463) and Yash Kumar (1550); second prize — Shubham (1874), Yash Goyat (1898), Vaibhav Kumar (2029), Vedant Raman (1546) and Nikunj Khokhar (1545); and third prize — Monu Kumar (1901), Sanyam (1412), Aatmik Agarwal (1848), Nikhil Pal (1514), Jayansh Tomer (1401), Shashank Kant Sah (2089), Ayushman Dwivedi (1663), Deepak Chaudhary (1672), Tribhav (2099), Tarun (1508) and Makvana Yaksh Nileshbhai (1785).