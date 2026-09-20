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Home / The School Tribune / Aryakulam, Nilokheri, organises CBSE CBP on “Theory of Knowledge”

Aryakulam, Nilokheri, organises CBSE CBP on “Theory of Knowledge”

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:56 PM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Aryakulam, Nilokheri, organised a CBSE one-day capacity building programme (CBP) on the topic “Theory of Knowledge”. The programme provided teachers with an enriching platform to explore concepts related to knowledge, inquiry, reflection and effective learning practices. The session was conducted by CBSE resource persons Vandana Rana and Soniya Panwar, who shared valuable insights and engaged the participants through interactive discussions and thought-provoking activities. The programme encouraged teachers to look beyond conventional approaches and develop a deeper understanding of how knowledge is acquired, questioned and applied in educational settings. Principal Dinesh Kumar warmly welcomed the resource persons by presenting saplings as a token of respect and appreciation. He expressed his gratitude for their valuable contribution towards the professional development of the teaching fraternity. The programme was highly informative and enriching. The staff members participated enthusiastically and made the most of the learning opportunities offered during the session.

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