Aryakulam, Nilokheri, organises science quiz

The school organised an inter-house science quiz at its auditorium. After intense rounds of quizzing, Sam House (Aarav Raj, Abhishek Rana, Divyansh and Devanshu) emerged winner. Principal Dinesh Kumar acclaimed the participants, quizmasters and convener Deepa along with other faculty members for making the quiz a resounding success, fostering a love for science, healthy competition, and teamwork among the students.