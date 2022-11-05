Aryan International School, Bharwain

Bhavya Sharma, a student of Class III participated in the recent competition, 'Kis mein Kitna Hai Dum'. She secured second position in five districts. She also secured first position in her age group. School Principal Chairman Ankush Sharma was present on this occasion and congratulated Bhavya on this feat.
