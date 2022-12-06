Aryan International School, Bharwain

The school organised awareness programme on AIDS. The school held a rally, poster-making and essay-writing contests, showed video and pinned red ribbons on students and staff. The rally was taken out from school to Bharwain chowk via the Bharwain police station. After the rally, Chairman Ankush Sharma informed children about AIDS infection and asked to behave softly with the infected.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Police arrested TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale from airport in Rajasthan, claims party; no information, say police
In a tweet, TMC national spokesperson Derek O'Brien details ...
Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab makes startling revelation, says Covid was man-made virus
The Wuhan lab has been the centre of heated debates over the...
Indian military equipment-making companies HAL and BEL improve their rankings in top 100 arms makers in world
US companies did $299 billion sales; China $109 billion; top...
During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi gives flying kisses to people at BJP office
This comes a day after he targets the saffron party and the ...
Exit polls predict big BJP victory in Gujarat, give it edge in Himachal
Likely to better its record 2002 tally in PM’s home state | ...