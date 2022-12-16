Aryan International School, Bharwain

A programme was organised by the school management committee to create awareness about hygiene and sanitary among girls. Vice-Principal Vaishali Sharma made the girls aware of serious diseases caused by sanitary issues. On the occasion all the women staff of the institution was also present.
