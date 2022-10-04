Aryan Int'l School, Bharwain

The birth anniversary of second Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated at the school. During this a step was taken for cleanliness. The chairman of the school Ankush Sharma, the Principal and staff members cleaned the school campus. He asked everyone to keep their homes and surroundings clean under the ‘Swachch Bharat Mission’. The committee head Gulshan Kumar and the staff members were present on the occasion.