Aryan Makkar wins gold in badminton championship

Aryan Makkar, student of PML SD Public School, Sector 32 C, Chandigarh, won gold medal in the U-19 category in the Chandigarh State Badminton Championship 2025 held at Sector 38 West Complex, Chandigarh.
