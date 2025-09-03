Aryan wins 4 medals at yoga competition

Aryan Kumar, a student of Class VI of AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh, won four medals — two gold and two bronze — at the yoga competition organised by the Yogasana Association, Chandigarh. Principal Pamila Kaur applauded Aryan’s efforts, praising his commitment and hard work. “Aryan’s achievement is truly commendable, and we are proud of his dedication to yoga. This accomplishment reflects not only his personal growth but also the values our school instils in its students,” she said.

