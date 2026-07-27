Arynna Badhan brings glory to RIMT World School

Bringing laurels to RIMT World School, Arynna Badhan, a student of Class X (Batch 2025-2026), has secured Rank 10 and earned selection to the Technical Wing of the CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation (CSIR-CSIO), Chandigarh. Competing against a large pool of participants, Arynna's exceptional performance is a testament to her hard work, perseverance, and academic excellence. Congratulating Arynna on this remarkable achievement, the school management, Principal, and staff expressed immense pride in her success and wished her continued excellence in all her future endeavours. Her achievement stands as an inspiration to her fellow students and reflects RIMT World School's commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering a spirit of excellence.
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