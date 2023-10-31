Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated at the school. Children enjoyed the celebrations together. The celebrations started with the recitation of Gayatri Mantra and Mool Mantra. Thereafter, the students were narrated the story of Ramayana signifying the victory of good over evil. Various songs were also sung related to the theme. Interesting activities related to Dasehra, viz story narration and craft work related to the theme, were held. Students of the senior wing presented a skit on Dasehra.