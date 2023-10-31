Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

Dasehra was celebrated at the school. Children enjoyed the celebrations together. The celebrations started with the recitation of Gayatri Mantra and Mool Mantra. Thereafter, the students were narrated the story of Ramayana signifying the victory of good over evil. Various songs were also sung related to the theme. Interesting activities related to Dasehra, viz story narration and craft work related to the theme, were held. Students of the senior wing presented a skit on Dasehra.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG