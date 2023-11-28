Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

Students of the school participated in the Chandigarh State Roller Skating Championship. The event was held at Skating Rink, Sector 10, Chandigarh. The school’s students Bhagirath S Pillai and Abhir won gold medals, whereas Raeka Farmah, Sarthak Bassi, Tanvir Singh and Paraspreet Singh won silver medals. Bronze medals were awarded to Shrey Jain and Navneet Kaur.