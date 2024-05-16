Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

Mother’s Day celebrations were held at the school. The school organised a series of fun-filled activities for children to make the event special. The students of kindergarten had a special and unique way to bring smile on their beloved mother’s face. They passionately got involved in making beautiful greeting cards for their mothers. The students showcased their artistic skills by creating Mother’s Day cards and mother’s coupon booklet and designed special certificates to reward and appreciate their mothers for always being there and guiding them through all the hurdles of life. The students also expressed their gratitude and feelings about their mothers in form of a paragraph writing activity. The students thoroughly enjoyed the activities and were told to always love and respect their mothers for whatever they do.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.