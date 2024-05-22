Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh

Students of classes IX-X participated in a session on ‘Managing emotions and responsible social media usage’. Aparna Apte Gupta, a life coach and documentary filmmaker, with an experience of over two decades, conducted a high-engagement session for the students focussing on introducing the concept of emotional intelligence. The session highlighted the various types of emotions, techniques of anger management, how to speak assertively in complex situations and why correct, thoughtful expression on social media is important. The session proved to be very inspiring with students themselves coming up with ideas and thoughts on how to tackle difficult feelings and situations.

