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Home / The School Tribune / Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, celebrate Janmashtami

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, celebrate Janmashtami

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:37 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, was beautifully decorated to create a festive and divine atmosphere, and the celebrations began with a special ‘puja’ seeking the blessings of Lord Krishna. The little ones from the junior wing looked absolutely adorable dressed as Radha and Krishna, bringing the charm and innocence of Vrindavan to life. They sang melodious ‘bhajans’ with enthusiasm, filling the air with devotion. The senior wing students added to the celebrations with beautiful songs. Everyone joined in the festive spirit and thoroughly enjoyed the celebration. It was a beautiful day filled with faith, music, happiness and togetherness, making the Janmashtami celebration truly memorable.

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