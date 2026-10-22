Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, celebrates Dasehra

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, celebrated Dasehra with fervour. The celebrations created an atmosphere of peace and positivity. Students learnt about the significance of Dasehra and presented an engaging skit highlighting the festival's message and values. A melodious group song and a vibrant dance performance added to the festive spirit. Various interesting, theme-based activities were also organised for students across different grades, making the celebration both enjoyable and educational. The School Director and the Principal encouraged students to follow the path of honesty, truthfulness and righteousness in their daily lives.

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