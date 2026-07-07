Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, hosts faculty development session on AI

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, hosted a faculty development session on artificial intelligence (AI) and computational learning, led by resource person Ravjot Singh. The session introduced teachers to computational learning as a systematic approach to solving problems through logic, observation, pattern recognition and mathematical reasoning. Educators also explored fundamental AI concepts, including algorithms, machine learning, neural networks, datasets and the craft of writing effective prompts. Engaging demonstrations of Claude and NotebookLM illustrated how AI can thoughtfully enhance teaching and learning, while underscoring the importance of validating AI-generated information through credible and diverse sources. Singh further encouraged students to participate actively in Olympiads, highlighting how such experiences nurture confidence, resilience and critical thinking. Concluding on an inspiring note, he reminded everyone that education must prepare children not merely for university, but for the universe. The session reaffirmed a powerful truth: AI will never diminish the role of teachers; rather, it will amplify their significance, for no technology can replace a teacher's ability to cultivate integrity, creativity, empathy, civic responsibility and the timeless values that shape thoughtful, compassionate human beings.

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