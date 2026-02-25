DT
PT
Ashiana Public School organises "Little Hands at Work" session

Ashiana Public School organises “Little Hands at Work” session

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 25, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, organised a special session on the theme “Little Hands at Work”. Throughout the year, students have been actively engaged in a variety of meaningful and creative activities designed to enhance their gross and fine motor skills, coordination, concentration, creativity, imagination, as well as sorting and organisational abilities. The school’s teaching approach follows child-centred pedagogies that nurture, elevate, and empower every learner in developing these essential skills. During the session, the little budding artists confidently showcased their art and craft work. The activities focused on strengthening eye-hand coordination, improving focus, enhancing motor skills, and promoting cognitive development. The event was filled with enthusiasm and provided a wonderful platform to make learning joyful, engaging, and purposeful. Each activity was thoughtfully planned and involved multi-step processes, encouraging problem-solving abilities and fostering a sense of order and independence among the children. The session also helped students build confidence and improve their presentation and demonstration skills. Parents were delighted to see their children participate with zeal and self-assurance. The young learners’ efforts were highly appreciated and applauded by all present. During the event, the school Director and Principal motivated the students to continue exploring, creating, and learning with curiosity and confidence, reminding them that every small effort leads to big achievements.

