Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, Chandigarh

The school held its annual prize distribution ceremony for students of the junior wing. The event was held on the school premises to applaud and reward students for their sincere efforts and hard work during the academic session 2023-2024. The school honoured all its achievers for having attained a sterling record both in academic and co-curricular domains. Therefore, it wasn’t only academic excellence that was appreciated but also categories such as general proficiency, good conduct, excellence in communication skills, art and craft and for various competitions held during the academic year. The victorious students in various fields, such as academics, cultural programmes, sports events, competitions, etc, were honoured during the event. School Director Lalita Prakash motivated students to continue to uphold the values and keep working hard to achieve desired goals. She appreciated the efforts put in by the students and faculty for their overall performances.
