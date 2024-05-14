Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, Chandigarh

In order to create awareness among the young children regarding self-defence, an informative session was organized by the Swayam group at the school. Swayam is a programme initiated by the Union Government and designed to achieve the three cardinal principles of the Education Policy, viz, access, equity and quality. The session was conducted for the students of classes VI-X, wherein a team of well-trained members created awareness among the children regarding techniques of self-defence. The team sensitised the students to the present scenario and the ways in which the children are breaking their own safe circle by trusting strangers on various online platforms. The team also gave a practical demonstration of the techniques of self-defence. During the session, the students were also apprised of various laws which have been amended to ensure safety of children and women. School Director Lalita Prakash spoke to the students regarding their safety and encouraged them to adopt various ways to keep themselves safe.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.