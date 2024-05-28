Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, Chandigarh

The school proudly declares that of the total of 77 students who appeared for the CBSE Class X board examination, six students secured 95% and above. A total of 19 students secured 90% and above. The school held a prize distribution ceremony wherein the students were felicitated with a cash prize and letter of appreciation. School Director Lalita Prakash and Principal Monika Sharma motivated the students and wished them good luck for their future endeavors.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Varanasi-bound flight at Delhi airport turns out hoax
The bomb scare prompted authorities to evacuate all the staf...
10 dead, several feared trapped as stone quarry collapses in Mizoram amid rains
The incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum...
‘Excise scam’: Arvind Kejriwal seeks urgent listing of plea in Supreme Court for extension of interim bail on medical grounds
A Vacation Bench of Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice KV Vis...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...