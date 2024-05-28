Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, Chandigarh

The school proudly declares that of the total of 77 students who appeared for the CBSE Class X board examination, six students secured 95% and above. A total of 19 students secured 90% and above. The school held a prize distribution ceremony wherein the students were felicitated with a cash prize and letter of appreciation. School Director Lalita Prakash and Principal Monika Sharma motivated the students and wished them good luck for their future endeavors.

