Ashiana Public School, Sector 46-A, Chandigarh

Continuous learning is the way to gain new knowledge, ideas and skill up. The school believes capacity-building of its teachers is the way forward for improving student and school performance. Keeping this in mind, the school organised an interactive and impactful session for the teachers of the primary wing on the theme, ‘Fostering empathy and openness to changes in education’. Aparna Apte Gupta, an executive coach and facilitator, conducted a session for school teachers. The session revolved around the importance of empathy as an important building block of life and a key ingredient to create a supportive learning environment for the students. The session highlighted that empathy isn’t about understanding students’ feelings alone, it’s about meeting the students where they are and therefore creating a nurturing non-judgmental environment for them. This can help teachers to tailor their instructions to meet the needs of every student, provide meaningful feedback, and create a positive learning experience for all students. Consequently, the learning is enhanced and becomes more effective for the students. The session also highlighted that IQ (Intelligence Quotient) and EQ (Emotional Quotient) are different constructs that measure different aspects of intelligence, both are important for overall success and well-being of the students. In the session, teachers were given an exercise to analyse various personality types of students using an empathy map. Aparna shared the larger context for all the developments and changes coming up in the education system of India, and pointed out how every teacher’s active participation in this change is the only way it will work. Queries and challenges faced by the teachers were also addressed during the session. The teachers were encouraged to brainstorm and share strategies that would help them create a positive environment which would help in the holistic growth of the students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.