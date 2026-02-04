Ashiana School conducts ‘havan’ for Board students

Ashiana Public School, Chandigarh, conducted a ‘havan’ ceremony on its campus to seek the blessings of the Almighty for the students of Class X who will be appearing for CBSE board exams. School Director, Principal, teachers and the students attended the ceremony. ‘Aahutis’ were put in the ‘havan kund’, while chanting the sacred ‘mantras’. Religious hymns were sung which created the ambience of spirituality in the school. The ‘havan’ ceremony was performed religiously under the divine fervour. School Director Lalita Prakash blessed the students with positivity, hopefulness and courage through her words of motivation. Prasad was also distributed among all children at the end.

