Ashmah International School, Mohali

The school celebrated Dasehra. The whole campus was decked up with flowers and buntings and colourful lights. The main motive of organising the event was to impart knowledge to the students about rich heritage of India. The celebration began with explaining the significance celebrating Ramleela and Dasehra. Later, revellers, dressed in vibrant attires of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Ravan, Hanuman, etc, enacted various scenes from the Ramleela.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel will not agree to ceasefire, says PM Netanyahu, draws parallels to US position after bombing of Pearl Harbour
Calls for ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Ham...
Indian-origin man charged with murder of Indian woman in UK
Mehak is believed to have arrived in the UK from India only ...
Will make all efforts to secure release of 8 Navy veterans sentenced to death in Qatar: EAM
Meets kin of men convicted in Qatar
Electoral bonds scheme: Five-judge Supreme Court Bench to begin hearing today
Citizens don’t have right to know source of funds: AG