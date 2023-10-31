Ashmah International School, Mohali

The school celebrated Dasehra. The whole campus was decked up with flowers and buntings and colourful lights. The main motive of organising the event was to impart knowledge to the students about rich heritage of India. The celebration began with explaining the significance celebrating Ramleela and Dasehra. Later, revellers, dressed in vibrant attires of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Ravan, Hanuman, etc, enacted various scenes from the Ramleela.

#Mohali