Ashmah International School, Mohali

The school organised a Library Week to highlight the values and importance of library teaching and lifelong learning. There were lots of activities lined up for the event like ‘Live a story’, storytelling session, activities like book mark competition, book review and quiz. These activities were organised to encourage reading new books and experience the pleasure and joy of reading.
