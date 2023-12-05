Ashmah International School, Mohali

The school celebrated its Annual Day on its campus under the theme of ‘The Heritage’. The cultural programme, based on ‘The Heritage’, commenced with a scintillating welcome dance, followed by ‘Ganesh Vandana’. The other mesmerising performances of the evening were a play, mime, classical, Western, patriotic songs, bhangra and gidda, which showed that Punjabi folk is one of the richest heritage of Indian culture. Students show their talent with orchestra, bhangra, patriotic songs, yoga, rap, Rajasthani dance, etc. Director JS Kesar, while addressing the students, stated the importance of quality education. Principal Suchi Grover motivated the students with inspirational words. The annual prize distribution function was a moment of pride and honour for all the winners and achievers of the school. The students were awarded prizes in the academic as well as co-curricular areas. The function culminated with the national anthem.
