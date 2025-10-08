DT
Ashmah International School, Mohali, celebrates Dasehra

Ashmah International School, Mohali, celebrates Dasehra

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
The school celebrated Dasehra with enthusiasm and reverence, commemorating Lord Rama's victory over evil. The campus was vibrantly decorated with flowers, buntings and colourful lights, setting the tone for a festive atmosphere. The celebration aimed to impart knowledge to students about India's rich cultural heritage. It began with an explanation of Ram Leela's significance, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. Students then dressed up as mythological figures like Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshman, Ravana and Hanuman, enacting scenes from the Ram Leela. The dramatic re-enactment depicted key events leading to Ravana's defeat, culminating in a grand celebration. School Director JS Kesar highlighted the importance of Ram Leela and Dasehra, saying they inspire us to follow the path of truth and live with love, affection and discipline. Principal Suchi Grover urged students to establish rules and regulations to achieve success in life, emphasising the value of discipline and hard work.

