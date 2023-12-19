Ashmah International School, Mohali,organises awareness rally

The school organised an awareness rally for the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ mission. Chairman of the school JS Kesar flagged off the rally from the school. The rally went through the neighborhood area in Sector 70. The participants in the rally were holding placards with different slogans in local and global languages depicting the importance of girl child in the society. A nukkad natak was staged to highlight the importance of saving and educating the girl child. The aim of the rally was to spread awareness in the society and remove differences between boys and girls from the public mind.

