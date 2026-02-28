Ashmah International School, Mohali, organises picnic for KG students

In an endeavour to take education beyond the four walls of the classroom, Ashmah International School, Mohali, organised a special 'Nature-Connect' picnic for its Kindergarten students. During this one-day excursion, children not only enjoyed the lush greenery of the park but also learned valuable lessons in environmental conservation and social bonding through play. The group of students departed from the school campus with great enthusiasm in the morning. Upon reaching the park, the children gained knowledge about various colourful flowers and plants. Multiple activities were conducted to boost their physical and mental development. This interaction between teachers and students proved to be a refreshing break from academic routine, infusing the children with new energy. Speaking on the occasion, school Director JS Kesar said, "In today's digital age, it is crucial to move children away from mobile screens and bring them closer to nature. Our goal is to provide experiential learning opportunities so they can become healthy and socially aware citizens." Principal Suchi Grover added, "This picnic was not just an outing; it was a platform to strengthen the spirit of teamwork and friendship among children. When children learn in a natural environment, their learning capacity increases manifold." The memorable trip concluded with group singing and a joyful atmosphere, adding a beautiful chapter to their childhood memories.

