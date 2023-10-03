Ashmah International School, Sec 70, Mohali, holds fancy-dress contest

The school organised a fancy dress competition. The competition was organised to promote and showcase the talents and creativity of little kids. Students from junior classes participated in the competition. The participants were dressed in mind-blowing costumes. Students were dressed as planets, such as Jupiter, Mars, etc. Some looked like aliens. They also reflected animals and birds. Traditional dresses were wor n by some of them. Some students gave the message of saving earth, environment, tree and natural resources. Even message to ‘Save girl’ was given by them. School Principal Suchi Grover said such events are important means of cognitive development in students. Winners in the playway category were Evaan Kapoor (first) and Shehreen (second). In Nursery class, Rozanna Halder got first position, Gurniwaz Sondhi and Parikshit Sharma second position and Kairav and Saivi third.

