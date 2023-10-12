Ashmah International School, Sector 70, Mohali

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated at the school. The purpose behind the celebration was to inculcate a spirit of peace, love and brotherhood among students. Students were dressed in khadi. They delivered speeches and recited poems highlighting Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. Dandi March and Quit India Movement staged by the students stole the show. A play on Gandhi’s life was also performed by the students. Director of the school JS Kesar appreciated the great efforts of the young learners and said that He was a selfless leader. The students took a pledge to follow the principles of non-violence and truth as advocated by Gandhi.

