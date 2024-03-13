Ashmah International School, Sector 70, Mohali

Students of the school received their ‘degrees’ in a graduation ceremony. The function began with the lighting of the lamp by school Chairman JS Kesar. The magic dance performed by students was mesmerising and brought back wonderful memories of last year. This was followed by the formal ceremony where the proud students received their diplomas. While motivating the students, Kaser urged them to keep the flag of their alma mater flying high. School Principal Suchi Grover extended a warm welcome to all parents and shared some parenting tips with them. She also shared the importance of collaboration of parents and school in the overall development of the child’s personality. The parents were delighted to see their little ones with graduation caps and scrolls in their hands. The ceremony culminated with a talent performance by students.

