Ashmah International School, Sector 70, Mohali

Students of the school received their degrees in the graduation ceremony. The function began with the lighting of the lamp by school Chairman JS Kesar to invoke the blessings of the Almighty. A magic dance was performed by students, followed by the formal ceremony where the proud students received their degrees. While motivating the students, Kesar urged them to keep the flag of their alma mater flying high. Principal Suchi Grover extended a warm welcome to all the parents and shared some parenting tips with them. She also shared the importance collaboration of parents and school in the overall development of child’s personality. The parents were delighted to see their little ones with graduation caps and scrolls in their hands. The ceremony culminated with talent performance by the students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali