Ashok Chakra winner Neerja Bhanot remembered

Ashok Chakra winner Neerja Bhanot was remembered on her birthday on the premises of Bare Narsinghdas Public School, Karnal, for her bravery, dedication and devotion. The school staff and students praised her bravery. Neerja Bhanot, who was a flight attendant of a plane that was hijacked, used her presence of mind to evacuate the passengers through the emergency door. While trying to save the passengers, 22-year-old Neerja Bhanot was shot dead by terrorists.

