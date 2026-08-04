Assembly on ‘World Plastic-Free Day’ held

Students of Class VII-B at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, conducted a thought-provoking morning assembly on the theme ‘World Plastic-Free Day’ to promote environmental awareness among students and staff. The assembly commenced with informative speeches highlighting the harmful effects of plastic pollution and the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives. The students also presented a powerful skit conveying the message of reducing plastic usage and protecting the environment. The programme concluded with a pledge, in which everyone resolved to minimise the use of single-use plastic and spread awareness about eco-friendly practices in their communities.

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