Assembly on ‘Dolphin Conservation’ held

Students of Class III at St Soldiers International Convent School, Mohali, conducted an insightful and engaging assembly on the theme of ‘Dolphin Conservation’. The young environmentalists showcased an informative campaign highlighting the importance of dolphins in the marine ecosystem and presented fascinating facts to raise awareness about their protection. The assembly concluded with a collective pledge by students to safeguard and respect marine life, followed by a captivating dance performance that creatively depicted the beauty of aquatic creatures.

Advertisement