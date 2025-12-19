Assembly on ‘Fundamental Rights and Duties’ held

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, conducted a special morning assembly on ‘Fundamental Rights and Duties’ to promote constitutional awareness among students. The assembly began with the school prayer and followed by a brief introduction highlighting the importance of the Indian Constitution in shaping responsible citizens. A student presented an informative speech explaining the six Fundamental Rights and emphasised the significance of Fundamental Duties in maintaining harmony, unity and discipline in society. The assembly concluded with the rendition of the national anthem, leaving students inspired to upload constitutional values in their daily life.

