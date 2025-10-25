DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Assembly on Green Diwali held

Assembly on Green Diwali held

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
68fb47c4359d7 12.Chaman Vatika Gurukul Ambala
Advertisement

An assembly on the theme “Green Diwali” was conducted by Kasturba House of Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, to motivate students and everyone to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly and responsible manner. Students presented a skit conveying the idea of celebrating Diwali without crackers and pollution. The hidden message emphasised the importance of protecting the environment and celebrating the festival with light, love, and joy. The assembly concluded with a vibrant dance performance on Diwali songs that filled the atmosphere with festive cheer and enthusiasm. Principal Sonali Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged everyone to celebrate a safe and green Diwali, saying that true celebration lies in spreading happiness, not smoke.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts