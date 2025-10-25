Assembly on Green Diwali held

An assembly on the theme “Green Diwali” was conducted by Kasturba House of Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, to motivate students and everyone to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly and responsible manner. Students presented a skit conveying the idea of celebrating Diwali without crackers and pollution. The hidden message emphasised the importance of protecting the environment and celebrating the festival with light, love, and joy. The assembly concluded with a vibrant dance performance on Diwali songs that filled the atmosphere with festive cheer and enthusiasm. Principal Sonali Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged everyone to celebrate a safe and green Diwali, saying that true celebration lies in spreading happiness, not smoke.

