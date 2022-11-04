The students of Class VIII of AKSIPS 41 Smart School, Chandigarh, organised a special assembly on 'International Girl Child Day' in which they staged a one-Act play to emphasise the importance of girl education. They gave the message that girls too have an equal right to education as it helps in their holistic development and hence empowers them socially, economically, emotionally and physically. The objective of this campaign was to build confidence in girls so that they were able to face the challenges and fight for their rights, safety and equality. The students also paid tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and took a pledge to preserve, uphold and promote the unity, integrity and security of their nation.
