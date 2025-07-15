Assembly on 'moral values' held at AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh

Instilling moral values in students is essential for their holistic development, as it shapes their character and equips them to be responsible and ethical members of the society. The students of Class III at the school participated in a dynamic assembly dedicated to exploring these vital values. By embodying principles such as integrity and responsibility, students learn to make informed decisions, foster meaningful relationships, and tackle challenges head-on. During the assembly, they passionately conveyed these moral values through inspiring quotes and a beautifully crafted Hindi poem. Their enthusiastic participation highlighted not only their commitment to these ideals but also the importance of nurturing a strong moral foundation in future leaders.

