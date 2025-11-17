DT
PT
Assembly on STEM Innovation held

School note

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 17, 2025 IST
Curiosity is the seed of innovation and the students of classes VII-X and VII-Y of Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala, proved this through a thought-provoking assembly on STEM Innovation. The programme beautifully blended intellect and imagination, showing how real-world problems can be solved through the power of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The assembly began with an engaging skit that portrayed a real-life problem and its creative solution through STEM-based thinking. This was followed by an energetic rap performance, where students expressed the essence of innovation through rhythm and rhyme, making learning lively and relatable. The dance performance that followed brought colour and movement to the theme, reflecting creativity, teamwork, and enthusiasm. The event concluded with the encouraging words of Principal Sonali Sharma, who applauded the students for their creativity, teamwork, and confidence. She highlighted that the essence of STEM lies in curiosity, problem-solving, and the courage to turn ideas into reality. Her inspiring words reminded everyone that innovation begins with asking questions, exploring possibilities, and daring to think beyond limits. The assembly inspired all to dream bigger, think smarter, and take bold steps toward shaping a brighter and more innovative future.

