Assembly on 'Sustainable Life on Land' conducted

A thematic assembly on “Sustainable Life on Land” was conducted by Class VI-W & VI-X at Chaman Vatika Gurukul, Ambala. The programme began with a meaningful prayer followed by a thought for the day on protecting nature. Students presented a short skit highlighting the harmful effects of deforestation and the importance of conserving forests, wildlife, and soil. A melodious song on “Save Trees, Save Earth” filled the atmosphere with a powerful message. A small dance performance depicted the beauty of nature and the pain caused by human activities. Students also delivered informative speeches on sustainable farming, waste management, and biodiversity conservation. Eye-catching posters and slogans were displayed to spread awareness among all. The assembly concluded with a pledge to plant more trees, reduce waste, and protect all living beings. The effort of Class VI truly inspired everyone to adopt eco-friendly habits. Principal Sonali Sharma, appreciated both class educators and students for their wonderful performance and efforts and also encouraged them to keep up the good work.
