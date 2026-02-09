DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Astronomy and Space Lab inaugurated

Astronomy and Space Lab inaugurated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:19 AM Feb 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Astronomy and Space Lab, developed in collaboration with LPS Possard Pvt Ltd, Rohtak, was inaugurated at Aryakulam, Nilokheri. The ceremony was graced by Acharya Devvrat Ji, Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra, who inaugurated the facility and addressed the gathering. The event witnessed the presence of guest of honour Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, LPS Possard Pvt Ltd, Rohtak, Sampooran Singh, Raj Kumar, RK Verma and Dinesh Prasad. Members of the Gurukul Management Committee, including Jagdish Arya, Dr Rajendra Vidyalankar, Shiv Kumar Arya and Mahinder Arya, were also present. The programme began with a grand welcome by the Aryakulam Bagpiper Band and schoolchildren, who presented bouquets to the dignitaries. This was followed by the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The guests then proceeded to the new Astronomy and Space Lab, where the ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official inauguration of the facility. Upon reaching the stage, the dignitaries were honoured with shawls and mementos as a token of respect and appreciation. Dr Rajendra Vidyalankar delivered an enlightening welcome address, discussing the importance of scientific learning and the vision behind establishing the lab. Governor Acharya Devvrat and Rajesh Jain inspired the students through their motivating words. The programme concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Principal Dinesh Kumar, expressing gratitude to all guests, collaborators and contributors for making the event a grand success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts