Astronomy and Space Lab inaugurated

The Astronomy and Space Lab, developed in collaboration with LPS Possard Pvt Ltd, Rohtak, was inaugurated at Aryakulam, Nilokheri. The ceremony was graced by Acharya Devvrat Ji, Governor of Gujarat and Maharashtra, who inaugurated the facility and addressed the gathering. The event witnessed the presence of guest of honour Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, LPS Possard Pvt Ltd, Rohtak, Sampooran Singh, Raj Kumar, RK Verma and Dinesh Prasad. Members of the Gurukul Management Committee, including Jagdish Arya, Dr Rajendra Vidyalankar, Shiv Kumar Arya and Mahinder Arya, were also present. The programme began with a grand welcome by the Aryakulam Bagpiper Band and schoolchildren, who presented bouquets to the dignitaries. This was followed by the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp. The guests then proceeded to the new Astronomy and Space Lab, where the ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official inauguration of the facility. Upon reaching the stage, the dignitaries were honoured with shawls and mementos as a token of respect and appreciation. Dr Rajendra Vidyalankar delivered an enlightening welcome address, discussing the importance of scientific learning and the vision behind establishing the lab. Governor Acharya Devvrat and Rajesh Jain inspired the students through their motivating words. The programme concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Principal Dinesh Kumar, expressing gratitude to all guests, collaborators and contributors for making the event a grand success.

