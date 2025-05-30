Athletes make a mark

Kirat Vashisht of Class IX at Saupin's School, Chandigarh, has been selected to compete in the National Taekwondo Championship to be held in Uttarakhand. He won a gold medal at the 8th State Taekwondo Championship organised by the Sports Taekwondo Association, Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Mahir Gandhi of Class VI secured a silver medal in the Mohali District Karate Championship organised by the Karate Association, Mohali. Grisha of Class VI also won a silver medal in the 45th National Abacus Competition, 'BrainoBrain' Fest 2025, held in New Delhi.

