Athletic meet champions

Students of MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school in various events of state-level athletic meet. The meet was organised by Himachal School Sports Association which was held at Bilaspur. Nitin, a student of Class XI, won a gold medal in High Jump and got selected for national-level, Satyam, of Class XI, participated in Triple Jump and won the first position with gold medal. Ruchika, a student of Class IX, bagged the third spot with bronze medal in high jump.