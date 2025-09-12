Atul, Atharv bag top positions in yoga meet

Paragon Convent School, Chandigarh, showcased its excellence in yoga by participating in the 41st Chandigarh State Yoga Sports Championship. The school’s students, Atul Gupta and Atharv Rangra, secured the second and third position, respectively, in the 8-10 years’ boys’ category. Their remarkable performance is a testament to their dedication and skill in yoga, earning them well-deserved recognition.

