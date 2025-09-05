DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Auditions for ‘Dana Dan’ organised

Auditions for ‘Dana Dan’ organised

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
Auditions for talent day ‘Dana Dan’ are being organised in the whole state of Himachal under the banner of Apna Kangra Entertainment. Auditions were organised in Paras Public School, Bhawarna, in which about 60 contestants showed their talent on the stage. The organiser informed that great finale will be organised in Kangra on September 14. School Director Mahesh Chander Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana were present as the chief guests of the event. The brand promoter of Bhawarna block of Apna Kangra Entertainment mesmerised everyone present there with her special presentation. Rakesh Thakur and Chinky Gupta declared results being judges, whereas Anjali gave tips of modelling to children. Trilok Dhiman wished for the bright future of all contestants. Anchor Vijay Kumar adorned the programme with his wonderful words. The programme concluded with the presentation of Kullu cap and shawl to the director and principal.

