Aum, Daksh attend NCC All India Thal Sainik Camp

NCC cadets CPL Aum and CPL Daksh of Delhi Public School, Karnal, brought pride to their school and NCC units by successfully completing the prestigious All India Thal Sainik Camp (TSC). After rigorous preparation through 10 demanding camps, both cadets earned national-level selection. Aum secured gold in the All India Service Shooting Championship, while Daksh won gold in firing in the JD category at the Directorate level. Their achievements brought laurels to the PHHP&C Directorate, Ambala Group Headquarters and 07 Haryana Battalion, NCC, Karnal. The school appreciated their discipline, perseverance and dedication, along with the guidance of their mentors and NCC officials.

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