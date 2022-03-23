research

Aussie scientists unravel vital role of 'junk' DNA

Aussie scientists unravel vital role of 'junk' DNA

Picture for representational purpose only. iStock

Sydney, March 23

A piece of DNA, previously considered as 'junk' material by scientists, could be the key to extinguishing fear-related memories for people with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and phobias, according to a new study led by Australian researchers.

Team leader associate professor Timothy Bredy, a neuroscientist at the Queensland Brain Institute (QBI) which is affiliated with the University of Queensland, said the discovery could ultimately help in the development of a therapy to target areas in the brain that directly modify disturbing memories.

Their findings, published in the journal Cell Reports on Wednesday, are based on a study into the impact of trauma on a genome, which is the complete set of genes or genetic material in a cell, Xinhua news agency reported.

Bredy explained how researchers had tested mice that had been trained to respond to stimuli in a certain way, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We behaviourally train mice and then, immediately following the experience, we examine specific cell types from their prefrontal cortex to see how genes are expressed in response to experience," Bredy said, adding that the results had defied expectations.

"Until recently, scientists thought most of our genes were made up of 'junk' DNA, which essentially didn't do anything," he said. "But when we began to explore these regions, we realised most of the genome is active." Bredy and his team, including scientists from China and the US, were "very much surprised" by how many long non-coding RNA (lncRNAs) were actively expressed in response to the experience.

He said their breakthrough had been made possible by the use of a powerful new sequencing approach which "shines a very bright light on regions of the genome that one cannot see with standard sequencing methods".

"It is a really interesting way to zero in on sites within the genome that would otherwise be masked," Bredy said. "It's like harnessing the power of the Hubble Telescope to peer into the unknown of the brain." The technology enabled them to identify 433 lncRNAs from relatively unknown regions of the human genome.

Bredy said a new gene, called ADRAM (which stands for Activity Dependent lncRNA Associated with Memory) acted as a "scaffold for molecules inside the cell" and helped coordinate the formation of fear-extinction memory.

"Our findings suggest that lncRNAs provide a bridge, linking dynamic environmental signals with the mechanisms that control the way our brains respond to fear," he said.

"Our next steps are to continue exploring lncRNA activity in the brain to look at their roles in different compartments of the cell and to harness the selectivity of lncRNAs ... to treat cognitive impairment disorders." IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

2
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

3
Punjab

Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

4
Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

5
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene pay Rs 12.5 lakh a month rent for their Mumbai apartment

6
Delhi

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

7
Nation

Farmers’ bodies dismiss as ‘fake, plain bogus and trashy’ report on farm laws by SC-appointed panel

8
Nation

10 Indian cities among 15 top polluted cities of world

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi on March 24

10
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Top Stories

Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...

Bhagwant Mann pays floral tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Hussaniwala, Khatkar Kalan

Bhagwant Mann pays tributes to Bhagat Singh at Hussainiwala, Khatkar Kalan; announces anti-corruption action helpline number

The Punjab CM declared holiday on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom d...

As cases decline, Centre ends Covid containment measures from March 31; wearing of face mask to continue

As cases decline, Centre ends Covid containment measures from March 31; wearing of face mask to continue

The Centre had on March 24, 2020 issued orders and guideline...

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Crowd goes crazy as Saminder Singh Dhindsa won hearts with h...

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...

Cities

View All

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Treasure trove of the past: Sikh Research Centre at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Two killed in firing at Majitha village

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

Amritsar: Datar held for murder bid

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of ~12.78 cr

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 cr

Public holiday in Chandigarh today

Mercury dips by over 2°C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens airport shuttle bus service; ticket to cost Rs 100

Panjab University fee hike on the cards

Minister: Yamuna to be cleaned by ’23

Yamuna to be cleaned by '23: Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

Delhi most polluted capital

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

All set for CM’s visit to Khatkar Kalan

All set for CM Bhagwant Mann's visit to Khatkar Kalan

Helping exchange old school books

From contributing in Trolley Times to receiving 'best poet' award, this budding poet has come a long way

'Upgrading health, education, getting pending works done my priorities'

CVO raids JIT office

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

World Bank team conducts survey for canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana

Cycle rally from Jagraon to Hussainiwala flagged off

Session sites increased to get more response to jab from 12-14 age group in Ludhiana

One fresh case in Ludhiana district

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Medicines from outside hospital: Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Patiala: 350 take part in cyclothon

Office of Patiala DC inspected